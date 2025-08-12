Thailand protests Cambodia’s use of anti-personnel mines, citing ceasefire breach and Ottawa Convention violations

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday issued a four-point statement protesting Cambodia’s use of anti-personnel mines.

The statement reads:

1. On 12 August 2025, in the Chong Chub Ta Mok area in Surin Province, seven soldiers from Thailand’s 2610th Paramilitary Company were conducting a routine patrol, but then came upon and stepped on yet another landmine. The Royal Thai Government condemns in the strongest terms the use of anti-personnel mines. Such action is yet another repetition of Cambodia’s insincere conduct, and an outright breach of international law, including the principles that are fundamental to the United Nations Charter, as well as a clear violation of the obligations under the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Convention) and international humanitarian law.

2. This incident, when taken together with the previous landmine incident on 9 August 2025, reflects Cambodia’s lack of good faith and contravenes the ceasefire agreement finalised by both sides at the Thailand–Cambodia Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting, held on 7 August 2025 in Kuala Lumpur. Thailand therefore must again call on Cambodia to immediately cease these gross violations of the Ottawa Convention.