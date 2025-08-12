Second Army Area affirms Thai soldier injured by Cambodian landmine inside Thai territory

The Second Army Area confirmed on Tuesday that one of its soldiers was injured by a landmine planted by Cambodian troops inside Thai territory near Prasat Ta Muen Thom.
According to a statement from the Second Army Area operations command, the soldier was injured at 9.10am while patrolling the Jub Ta Moke trail near Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district.
The statement said the blast site was inside Thai territory and that fragments found at the scene indicated it was a PMN-2 landmine.
The Royal Thai Army added that His Majesty the King had sent Ubon Ratchathani deputy governor Phop Phusompong to deliver bouquets and gift baskets to the injured soldier at Sappasitthi Prasong Army Hospital in Warin Chamrab district, Ubon Ratchathani.
Meanwhile, in Si Sa Ket, the 904 Royal Volunteer Spirit, together with tambon chiefs and village heads, trained residents to identify remaining and unexploded rockets and artillery shells fired from Cambodia.
The Second Army Area urged local residents to report any suspicious objects immediately to police or district officials, so they could coordinate with the army to send in bomb disposal teams.