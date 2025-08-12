Second Army Area affirms Thai soldier injured by Cambodian landmine inside Thai territory

The Second Army Area confirmed on Tuesday that one of its soldiers was injured by a landmine planted by Cambodian troops inside Thai territory near Prasat Ta Muen Thom.

According to a statement from the Second Army Area operations command, the soldier was injured at 9.10am while patrolling the Jub Ta Moke trail near Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district.

The statement said the blast site was inside Thai territory and that fragments found at the scene indicated it was a PMN-2 landmine.