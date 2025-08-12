RTA threatens retaliation over landmine blast at Ta Muen Thom

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Tuesday warned of possible retaliatory action against Cambodia after a landmine explosion severely injured a Thai soldier near Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin province, calling it graphic proof of Cambodia’s breach of the ceasefire.
RTA spokesman Colonel Winthai Suvaree said the blast, which occurred on Tuesday morning within Thai territory about one kilometre from the border, was clear evidence that Cambodia had violated both the ceasefire agreement and international humanitarian law, including the Ottawa Convention prohibiting the use of anti-personnel landmines.
He said the device had been deliberately planted to target Thai troops operating inside Thai territory.
The victim, Sergeant Teerapon Phiakhantee of Paramilitary Ranger Company 2610, lost his left ankle after stepping on the mine near the Jub Ta Moke base, located east of the Ta Muen Thom temple in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district.
The explosion left a crater about 100 centimetres wide, with fragments of a PMN-2 landmine scattered around the site.
Col Winthai said similar incidents had occurred previously inside Thai territory, proving Cambodia’s “malicious intention and intimidating behaviour” against Thailand.
He accused Cambodia of violating Thailand’s territorial integrity and breaching the truce agreed upon at the recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, noting that the latest blast showed Cambodia continued to use weapons during the ceasefire.
“These actions are undeniable proof that Cambodia intends to intimidate Thailand using concealed weapons,” Winthai said. “It shows Cambodia maintains a constant intent to harm Thailand despite the ceasefire and the prohibition on all types of arms.”
The spokesman also alleged that Cambodia’s refusal to accept Thailand’s proposal to jointly clear landmines along the border indicated a systematic plan to use the weapons to harm Thai forces.
“So far, the RTA has adhered to peaceful measures and has never opened fire first,” Winthai said. “But if the situation compels us, we may have to invoke our right to self-defence under international law to protect Thai troops from Cambodia’s repeated violations of the ceasefire and Thai sovereignty.”