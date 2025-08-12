RTA threatens retaliation over landmine blast at Ta Muen Thom

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Tuesday warned of possible retaliatory action against Cambodia after a landmine explosion severely injured a Thai soldier near Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin province, calling it graphic proof of Cambodia’s breach of the ceasefire.

Blast within Thai territory a ‘clear ceasefire violation’

RTA spokesman Colonel Winthai Suvaree said the blast, which occurred on Tuesday morning within Thai territory about one kilometre from the border, was clear evidence that Cambodia had violated both the ceasefire agreement and international humanitarian law, including the Ottawa Convention prohibiting the use of anti-personnel landmines.

He said the device had been deliberately planted to target Thai troops operating inside Thai territory.