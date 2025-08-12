RTA to protest Cambodia over Surin landmine blast injuring Thai soldier

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) will lodge a formal protest against Cambodia following a landmine explosion that severely injured a Thai soldier in Surin province on Tuesday morning.

Blast seen as ceasefire violation and provocation

Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang said the blast occurred inside Thai territory, about one kilometre from Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district. He described the incident as a “provocative act” and a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.

An army sergeant was seriously injured when he stepped on the landmine while patrolling the Jub Ta Moke pass, an area regularly monitored by Thai troops. Boonsin alleged that Cambodian forces planted the mine during their withdrawal from Thai territory.