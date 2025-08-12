RTA to protest Cambodia over Surin landmine blast injuring Thai soldier

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) will lodge a formal protest against Cambodia following a landmine explosion that severely injured a Thai soldier in Surin province on Tuesday morning.
Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang said the blast occurred inside Thai territory, about one kilometre from Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district. He described the incident as a “provocative act” and a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.
An army sergeant was seriously injured when he stepped on the landmine while patrolling the Jub Ta Moke pass, an area regularly monitored by Thai troops. Boonsin alleged that Cambodian forces planted the mine during their withdrawal from Thai territory.
“What happened is a provocative act and it violated the ceasefire conditions. Laying landmines is considered equivalent to firing, so we will have retaliatory measures,” Boonsin said.
Boonsin said the Second Army Area had reported the incident to the government, and the Army commander-in-chief, Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk, had urgently requested details to support the protest against Cambodia.
He added that the issue would be raised during the next Regional Border Committee meeting, although he believed Cambodia would deny involvement, as it had during the most recent General Border Committee talks.
Boonsin stressed that the Second Army Area had the right to defend its troops if landmine attacks continued.
“If the war ends, the Thai army will clear the landmines for humanitarian reasons. But if the situation remains volatile, we may have to respond with force,” he warned.
To prevent further injuries, Boonsin said the Second Army might change its patrolling methods by installing closed-circuit cameras along the border in place of constant foot patrols.
He added that heavy machinery, such as tractors, could be deployed first to clear patrol routes before dispatching troops to the areas.