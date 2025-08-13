Thai army challenges Cambodian denial over landmines, urges compliance with ceasefire and Ottawa Convention

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree has rebutted claims by Lt Gen Maly Socheata, spokesperson for the Cambodian Defence Ministry, that Cambodia neither possesses nor uses landmines.

He stated that a thorough Thai investigation confirmed that the landmine involved in the recent incident—where a Thai soldier stepped on a mine near the Ta Muen Thom Temple—was a PMN-2 type. This is the same model found in several locations, repeatedly planted by Cambodian forces to target Thai personnel.

Cambodia’s claim that the area still contains remnants of old war-era explosives was dismissed as lacking credibility. According to Winthai, at every incident site, an additional 3-5 PMN-2 landmines were discovered nearby, all clearly newly planted. If they were old war remnants, they would be of other types, not the PMN-2 model.

“The Thai side calls on Cambodia to stop spreading false information to the public when there is clear evidence to the contrary. This is for fairness to news audiences and to avoid violating the ceasefire agreement under item 9 of the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) resolution of 7 August 2025, which prohibits the dissemination of false or fake news,” Winthai said.