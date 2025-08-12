Cambodia’s daily sabotage: fresh PMN-2 mines found in Thai territory

Following the incident on Tuesday (August 12 ) in which Sgt Teerapon Phiakhantee of Ranger Company 2610 stepped on a PMN-2 landmine during a patrol near the Chub Ta Mok operations base in the Ta Muen Thom temple area, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, sustaining severe injuries and losing his left leg, the 2nd Army Area dispatched an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team and forensic investigators to the scene to collect additional evidence for examination.
The 2nd Army Region has since announced that the EOD and forensic teams discovered three more landmines in “new condition” in the same area.
Forensic analysis confirmed that all three were PMN-2 anti-personnel mines, 100% operational, newly laid, and located within Thai sovereign territory, not remnants from past conflicts.