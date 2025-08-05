Thailand’s Foreign Ministry denies social media rumours of plot to assassinate Hun Sen and Hun Manet

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement rejecting recent claims circulating on social media, which allege that Thailand is planning to assassinate Cambodian leaders Hun Sen and Hun Manet. These allegations were made by Cambodia's Minister of Information, citing foreign intelligence sources.

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, firmly denied the accusations, calling them entirely unfounded and clearly intended to defame Thailand.

"I would like to reiterate that spreading false news while both sides are in the midst of General Border Committee (GBC) discussions not only serves no constructive purpose but also undermines the spirit of dialogue aimed at peacefully resolving the situation," Nikorndej stated.

The Ministry condemned the disinformation as a harmful attempt to derail the ongoing diplomatic efforts between Thailand and Cambodia.