PM submits defence to Constitutional Court over leaked Hun Sen audio clip

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, confirmed that Prime Minister and Minister of Culture Paetongtarn Shinawatra has formally submitted her written defence to the Constitutional Court in response to allegations related to an audio clip of a phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the deadline for the second extension, which ends on August 4, Dr Prommin said all supporting documents have been completed. He signed the documents after the Prime Minister had endorsed them, and her representatives have already delivered them to the court.

“I have full confidence in the Prime Minister’s good faith and her sincere intention to steer the country away from violence,” he said. “That has always been her primary motivation.”