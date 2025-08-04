PM submits defence to Constitutional Court over leaked Hun Sen audio clip

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, confirmed that Prime Minister and Minister of Culture Paetongtarn Shinawatra has formally submitted her written defence to the Constitutional Court in response to allegations related to an audio clip of a phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the deadline for the second extension, which ends on August 4, Dr Prommin said all supporting documents have been completed. He signed the documents after the Prime Minister had endorsed them, and her representatives have already delivered them to the court.
“I have full confidence in the Prime Minister’s good faith and her sincere intention to steer the country away from violence,” he said. “That has always been her primary motivation.”
He explained that the phone conversation in question was not with an official representative but rather part of an effort to find a way to de-escalate the border conflict and minimise loss of life and destruction. He noted that the talks managed to delay the outbreak of violence for a time, but ultimately, Thailand’s sovereignty was violated.
“In response, the military had to act decisively to defend our sovereignty and territory with honour,” he said. “Efforts were then made to secure a ceasefire and minimise hardship for civilians. Throughout this process, the Prime Minister’s guiding principle was to work closely with the military to protect the nation.”
Addressing the Prime Minister’s current status, Prommin said, “Now that the court has ordered her to temporarily step down from her duties, she respects the decision and is awaiting the ruling. We hope the verdict will reflect her sincere efforts to bring peace and stability to the country.”
He added that the legal response to the allegations has been carefully prepared. “The Prime Minister has addressed the accusations in detail, especially those concerning ethical conduct. It is now up to the court to render its judgment. We trust in the fairness of the judicial process.”
When asked whether the Prime Minister might resign in light of recent speculation, Dr Prommin dismissed the rumour.
“There are no plans for resignation. We are proceeding strictly according to the law and remain confident in our position.”