Hun Manet shares his conversation with Trump on trade and peace progress

Hun Manet, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump for reducing the tariff on Cambodian exports to the US. In a Facebook post on Friday (August 1), he explained the reasons behind his direct phone conversations with Trump, highlighting the president's interest in Cambodia's painful history and his support for the country’s development.
The US has decided to reduce tariffs on Cambodian goods from 49% to 19%, a 30% reduction, which Hun Manet described as a significant boost for Cambodia’s economy and its ongoing development efforts.
“I want to thank President Trump for his leadership in securing an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Cambodian and Thai military forces, and for continuing to monitor the ceasefire until lasting peace and normalisation of relations between Cambodia and Thailand are achieved,” Hun Manet wrote.
During phone conversations on July 26 and 28, Hun Manet emphasised the importance of peace and development for Cambodia, a country that had recently emerged from over 500 years of conflict. He requested Trump’s help in lowering tariffs to a more favourable level to support Cambodia’s economic growth.
Trump, according to Hun Manet, expressed deep empathy for Cambodia’s history and showed a strong desire to assist in both the nation’s peace process and its development. Following these discussions, Trump confirmed on July 28 that he would review the case and ensure Cambodia's satisfaction.
“This decision is a great victory for Cambodia,” Hun Manet said, also thanking the Cambodian negotiating team led by Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol for their dedicated efforts in securing the reduced tariff.