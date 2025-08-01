Hun Manet shares his conversation with Trump on trade and peace progress

Hun Manet, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump for reducing the tariff on Cambodian exports to the US. In a Facebook post on Friday (August 1), he explained the reasons behind his direct phone conversations with Trump, highlighting the president's interest in Cambodia's painful history and his support for the country’s development.

The US has decided to reduce tariffs on Cambodian goods from 49% to 19%, a 30% reduction, which Hun Manet described as a significant boost for Cambodia’s economy and its ongoing development efforts.