Army discloses itinerary of foreign envoys’ inspection in Si Sa Ket

The Royal Thai Army’s Public Relations Centre announced the itinerary on Thursday for a trip involving military attachés from 24 countries, who will observe civilian damage caused by Cambodian troops’ shelling in Si Sa Ket.

The RTA plans to lead military envoys from 24 countries, along with foreign and Thai reporters, to visit Si Sa Ket on Friday to inspect areas in Kanthalak district, which were severely damaged by rocket and artillery shelling.

The RTA PR team stated that once the military attachés arrive in the border area, they will be briefed on the civilian damage and Cambodia’s violation of the ceasefire agreement.