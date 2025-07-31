Army discloses itinerary of foreign envoys’ inspection in Si Sa Ket

The Royal Thai Army’s Public Relations Centre announced the itinerary on Thursday for a trip involving military attachés from 24 countries, who will observe civilian damage caused by Cambodian troops’ shelling in Si Sa Ket.
The RTA plans to lead military envoys from 24 countries, along with foreign and Thai reporters, to visit Si Sa Ket on Friday to inspect areas in Kanthalak district, which were severely damaged by rocket and artillery shelling.
The RTA PR team stated that once the military attachés arrive in the border area, they will be briefed on the civilian damage and Cambodia’s violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Later, the military attachés will be taken to the 7-Eleven shop at the PTT petrol station in Ban Mue village, Tambon Nong Ya Ladue, where eight people were killed when a BM-21 rocket struck. Among the victims was an eight-year-old boy. The explosion also injured ten others.
Next, the military envoys will visit Phum Saron Witthaya School in Tambon Sao Thongchai to observe the damage, followed by a visit to Tambon Ban Chammeng Hospital in Tambon Sao Thongchai to examine the destruction.
The final stop will be the shelter for evacuees at Kanthalak Technology College.
The military envoys participating in the trip are from Sweden, China, Malaysia, the United States, Pakistan, Russia, Laos, Canada, Australia, France, Japan, Vietnam, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, India, Germany, South Korea, Pakistan, Singapore, and the Philippines.
The trip appears to be in retaliation for Cambodia’s organisation of a visit for military envoys from 13 countries to its border areas on Wednesday, where they were informed by Cambodian military officers about Thailand's attacks, which caused damage to Cambodian civilians