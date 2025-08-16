Thailand Rejects Cambodian Claims, Presents Evidence of Landmine Use

During the session, Thai officials asserted that Cambodia continues to distort facts, despite a wealth of evidence pointing to its use of landmines as a weapon.

The Royal Thai Army highlighted eight key points to substantiate its claim:

Tactical Placement: On five separate occasions—at Chong Bok, Chong Anma, Ta Kwai Temple, Kritsana Base, and Ta Muen Thom Temple—landmines were found systematically placed in a defensive line in front of Cambodian troop positions.

Targeting of Thai Personnel: In all five incidents, only Thai personnel were affected. As Maj Gen Winthai pointed out, this makes it "impossible for the Thai side to have harmed its own forces."

Post-Ceasefire Discovery: During a security operation at Phu Makuea on August 4, Thai military engineers uncovered a significant number of concealed PMN-2 landmines in an area previously occupied by Cambodian forces.

Social Media Evidence: Footage was found of a Cambodian social media influencer filming near Ta Kwai Temple, with a cluster of PMN-2 landmines visible in the background.

Information from Sources: The Royal Thai Army has obtained a video with audio of Cambodian soldiers collecting and moving PMN-2 landmines to new locations.