Thailand Rejects Cambodian Claims, Presents Evidence of Landmine Use

The Royal Thai Army has launched a robust defence of its position on the escalating tensions with Cambodia, presenting a detailed case to international diplomats that Cambodia has been using landmines against Thai forces.
Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army’s spokesperson, stated that the evidence directly contradicts Cambodia’s claims that the landmines are either a "setup" or old remnants from past conflicts.
The briefing took place in Si Sa Ket Province, where the Minister of Foreign Affairs hosted a delegation of diplomats from ASEAN member states, as well as representatives from parties to the Ottawa Treaty, international organisations, and NGOs focused on landmine clearance.
During the session, Thai officials asserted that Cambodia continues to distort facts, despite a wealth of evidence pointing to its use of landmines as a weapon.
The Royal Thai Army highlighted eight key points to substantiate its claim:
Tactical Placement: On five separate occasions—at Chong Bok, Chong Anma, Ta Kwai Temple, Kritsana Base, and Ta Muen Thom Temple—landmines were found systematically placed in a defensive line in front of Cambodian troop positions.
Targeting of Thai Personnel: In all five incidents, only Thai personnel were affected. As Maj Gen Winthai pointed out, this makes it "impossible for the Thai side to have harmed its own forces."
Post-Ceasefire Discovery: During a security operation at Phu Makuea on August 4, Thai military engineers uncovered a significant number of concealed PMN-2 landmines in an area previously occupied by Cambodian forces.
Social Media Evidence: Footage was found of a Cambodian social media influencer filming near Ta Kwai Temple, with a cluster of PMN-2 landmines visible in the background.
Information from Sources: The Royal Thai Army has obtained a video with audio of Cambodian soldiers collecting and moving PMN-2 landmines to new locations.
Refusal to Cooperate: Cambodia has refused a Thai proposal for a joint landmine clearance effort, despite its international image as a country committed to anti-landmine efforts and a recipient of significant annual funding for clearance.
Previous Clearance Operations: The Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) had completed clearance operations at Chong Bok and Chong Anma in 2019, removing 1,300 landmines. The TMAC confirmed that no PMN-2 landmines were found during that operation.
Lack of Transparency: TMAC reports that Cambodia frequently refuses to cooperate with landmine clearance near the border, a "suspicious stance" that reflects a lack of transparency.
Maj Gen Winthai concluded by stating that all the evidence presented is verifiable and that it was essential to share these facts with the international community.
He emphasised that Cambodia's use of landmines to attack Thai forces is a direct violation of humanitarian principles and international obligations.