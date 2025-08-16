Thai Military Deploys Razor Wire to Seal Cambodian Border

Thai military forces are installing a six-kilometre barrier of concertina wire along the border with Cambodia in a major effort to curb illegal crossings.

The Burapha Task Force, a regional command of the Royal Thai Army, is leading the operation in Sa Kaeo province, which borders the Cambodian town of Poipet.

Personnel from the Aranyaprathet Special Task Force, the Ranger Task Force 13, and other units are working to deploy the new barrier, which includes steel posts.

According to a press release, the security measure is a direct response to a rise in illegal movements between the two countries.

Of the planned six-kilometre fence at Ban Wang Mon, in the Aranyaprathet district, more than two kilometres have already been completed.

The troops are using concertina wire and steel posts provided by the Royal Thai Army Operations Centre to create a reinforced barrier.

The operation, which began yesterday, is expected to continue until the entire six-kilometre stretch is fully sealed.

The move comes amid ongoing tensions and security concerns along the border, particularly following a series of recent incidents and a reported increase in human trafficking and smuggling.