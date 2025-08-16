Foreign Ministry advisor clarifies Michael A Alfaro is PR lobbyist, not White House reporter

Chayika Wongnapachant, advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday dismissed reports by Michael A Alfaro alleging Thai military incursions into Cambodia.

Alfaro had claimed that Thai soldiers blocked Cambodian villagers from accessing their homes and communities. He later deleted a video containing the allegations.

Chayika said high-level sources confirmed that Alfaro is “not an official White House spokesperson, nor can he be verified as being affiliated with any news organisation.” Instead, his reporting was deemed to be “the personal opinion of an individual” rather than verifiable fact.

She also noted that the Royal Thai Army had already condemned Cambodian authorities for spreading false claims that Thailand was preparing to launch further attacks, which led Phnom Penh to evacuate civilians from Oddar Meanchey province two days earlier.