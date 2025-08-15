Prince Chalermsuk Yugala accuses Cambodia of false claims over chemical weapons use

Prince Chalermsuk Yugala also encouraged frontline troops — army, navy, air force, border patrol police, and paramilitary rangers — to remain strong and safe in their duties, saying the Thai people’s trust rests with them.

Asked whether the international community believed his explanation or Cambodia’s, he replied that many countries had already rejected Cambodia’s claims, though some individuals or groups continued to express doubts.

He suggested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could call on technical experts to assist diplomats in countering misinformation, adding that he was ready to participate if requested.

When pressed on whether a network was working to promote Cambodia’s narrative, he said he could not quantify it but noted ongoing attempts to harass Thailand.

We are not troubled because we have a clean record. I am explaining today the proper procedure if chemical weapons are suspected, instead of resorting to constant propaganda, he said.

Prince Chalermsuk Yugala acknowledged that such propaganda could influence some audiences, stressing that it was the foreign ministry’s responsibility to address it. He said he had supported several government agencies behind the scenes without public recognition.

Asked why he had decided to speak out now, he said he was tired of hearing repeated lies from Cambodia. Responding to a question about Cambodian Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Gen Maly Socheata, he remarked: “She has a boss, and whatever the boss orders, she must follow, or she will be removed.”

When asked whether Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet held ultimate decision-making power on border issues, he declined to comment, saying: “I don’t answer questions outside chemical weapons matters — that would be stepping into someone else’s role.”