Boom-Panadda appointed spokesperson to counter Cambodia's fake news

Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, Deputy Minister of Defence and acting Minister of Defence, announced the appointment before the centre's meeting on Friday (August 8).
He introduced Panadda as the centre's volunteer spokesperson to counter the claims made online by Lt Gen Maly Socheata, spokesperson for Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence.
Natthaphon expressed confidence that Panadda’s work in the four provinces affected by the Thailand–Cambodia border clashes would enable her to address local issues effectively and counter Cambodia’s statements.
The centre will provide supportive information to aid her efforts.
Panadda emphasised her readiness to serve the nation, stating that she has long been involved in voluntary work and has experience in the affected areas. She also expressed her willingness to engage with the media, military, and the public, as well as handle international communications.
Panadda assured that the information she would provide would be factual, dismissing concerns about fake news from Cambodia. Known for her straightforward approach, she is confident that Thai journalists are well acquainted with her.
She further stressed that the information she would present would be official, stemming from her on-the-ground experience, and that her statements would be based on truth, not fake news.