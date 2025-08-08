Boom-Panadda appointed spokesperson to counter Cambodia's fake news

Panadda emphasised her readiness to serve the nation, stating that she has long been involved in voluntary work and has experience in the affected areas. She also expressed her willingness to engage with the media, military, and the public, as well as handle international communications.

Panadda assured that the information she would provide would be factual, dismissing concerns about fake news from Cambodia. Known for her straightforward approach, she is confident that Thai journalists are well acquainted with her.

She further stressed that the information she would present would be official, stemming from her on-the-ground experience, and that her statements would be based on truth, not fake news.