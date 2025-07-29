Ad Hoc Centre halts return of border evacuees until safety confirmed

According to a letter signed by Chamnanwit Terat, Director of the Ad Hoc Centre, the decision was made during the centre’s meeting on Tuesday.
The resolution requests the Ministry of Interior to notify provincial governors along the Cambodian border to inform evacuees that they must remain in the temporary shelters until security officials give the all-clear for them to return to their homes.
The letter also urges governors—who serve as directors of each provincial border command centre—to continue caring for displaced persons and to uphold the highest standards of the “rear area protection” principle.