Interior Ministry reassures public after tsunami fears sparked by ocean quakes

Public urged to stay calm amid quake reports

The Interior Ministry on Monday moved to ease public concerns over tsunamis in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, assuring that Thailand's detection and warning systems are 100% ready.

Deputy Interior Minister Thirarat Samretwanich said people should remain alert but not panic, as all relevant agencies have made full preparations to issue timely tsunami warnings if necessary.

She gave the assurance after chairing a meeting of key government agencies involved in earthquake monitoring, tsunami warnings, and evacuation protocols.

Meeting convened to address rising public anxiety

Thirarat said the meeting was held in response to Thai media reports that had amplified public anxiety by highlighting seismic activity in the Indian and Pacific Oceans—regardless of the quakes' magnitude. These reports had caused alarm among residents in coastal provinces on both sides of the peninsula.