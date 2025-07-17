Interior ministry official: Thai attempts to involve Interpol over leaked call reflects fear of ICJ

He noted that the Thai authorities wanted Interpol to charge Hun Sen just for pointing out to the Thai prime minister that Thailand closed its borders and must reopen them, even suggesting that he leaked audio that caused insecurity in the neighbouring Kingdom.

Sokhak released a 40-minute video response to Thailand's latest move related to the leaked call between the Senate president and the currently suspended Thai Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

He said that even though the Thai court has issued an arrest warrant and requested the involvement of Interpol, it is unlikely that the global organisation will take further action.

“They have to examine the evidence first, they have to examine the facts first, because this is not a criminal matter. It is a political matter between politicians,” he said.

Sokhak noted that, according to Thai media reports, the Thai police prepared a case and submitted it to their court.

Then, Thai police asked Interpol to issue a red notice and launch an operation to arrest the Cambodian Senate president.

Sokhak, speaking as a long-time journalist, said: “The article is more of a composition than a journalistic profession and serves the narrative that its leaders have put out. This is a war of news, or an unarmed online war, but like a war on the battlefield.”