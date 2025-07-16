Phumtham dismisses Hun Sen's comments amid border tensions with Cambodia

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Phumtham Wechayachai, acting as Prime Minister, commented on Wednesday ( July 16) on the recent conflict between Thai and Cambodian troops at Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin province on Tuesday (July 15).
Phumtham confirmed that the incident was provoked and urged Thai authorities to exercise caution and restraint. He emphasised the importance of preventing future conflicts, but warned that Cambodia may use such tactics to incite confrontations that could escalate into violence and be exploited on the international stage.
He assured that Thai forces are well aware of the situation, reiterating that force would not be used to resolve the issue, and that Thailand would avoid being accused of instigating violence.
He confirmed that measures are already in place to manage the situation, including partial closures, with the area still under the control of the 2nd Army Division.
When asked about the possibility of further provocation, especially following Cambodia's actions and a recent incident where a former Thai soldier struck a Cambodian soldier, Phumtham stressed the need to avoid escalating hatred.
He expressed concern about the risk of violent confrontations, particularly between Thai civilians along the border and the military, stating that any such escalation would be harmful.
"The government is deeply dissatisfied with Cambodia’s actions," Phumtham said. "In terms of diplomatic efforts, the Foreign Minister has already taken necessary steps, including considering recalling ambassadors, which is the most severe diplomatic measure we can take. We must not fall into their game and avoid giving too much credence to Hun Sen’s words, as he has little credibility internationally. Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported that the Cambodian issue has not been raised in international meetings, indicating that the international community does not consider it an important issue."
Phumtham further clarified that Hun Sen’s statements should not be regarded as representing the official stance of Cambodia, as his position as Senate President lacks the authority to negotiate on these matters.
He reiterated that Thailand will only engage in discussions with Hun Manet, the actual leader of Cambodia, and dismissed Hun Sen as an influential figure who does not have the power to resolve the situation.
"I urge the public to remain patient," Phumtham added. "We are doing our best to manage this situation in order to protect Thailand’s interests. We will not tolerate any violations of our sovereignty. Regardless of diplomatic relations, this government will not allow any compromises on this matter and will handle any occurrences firmly."
Phumtham’s comments follow an incident on July 15 at Ta Muen Thom Temple, where a Cambodian female tourist was seen watching Thai soldiers near a tree at the base of the temple’s steps. The tourist then reprimanded the Thai soldiers, asking why they were standing on Cambodian territory. She proceeded to point her finger at the soldiers and used offensive language.
In response, the Thai soldiers calmly attempted to explain the situation, but the tourist refused to listen. Approximately 60 Cambodian soldiers were then deployed to the steps leading to the temple, and a verbal altercation ensued, with raised voices suggesting the potential for further escalation. For safety reasons, Thai soldiers quickly escorted tourists away from the temple and the surrounding area.
After about 10 minutes, representatives from both sides engaged in discussions and agreed to restore normalcy and reduce further confrontations between the tourists from both countries.