Phumtham dismisses Hun Sen's comments amid border tensions with Cambodia

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Phumtham Wechayachai, acting as Prime Minister, commented on Wednesday ( July 16) on the recent conflict between Thai and Cambodian troops at Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin province on Tuesday (July 15).

Phumtham confirmed that the incident was provoked and urged Thai authorities to exercise caution and restraint. He emphasised the importance of preventing future conflicts, but warned that Cambodia may use such tactics to incite confrontations that could escalate into violence and be exploited on the international stage.

He assured that Thai forces are well aware of the situation, reiterating that force would not be used to resolve the issue, and that Thailand would avoid being accused of instigating violence.

He confirmed that measures are already in place to manage the situation, including partial closures, with the area still under the control of the 2nd Army Division.

When asked about the possibility of further provocation, especially following Cambodia's actions and a recent incident where a former Thai soldier struck a Cambodian soldier, Phumtham stressed the need to avoid escalating hatred.

He expressed concern about the risk of violent confrontations, particularly between Thai civilians along the border and the military, stating that any such escalation would be harmful.