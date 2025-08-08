Roadmap to border agreements: Thailand and Cambodia agree to ceasefire following GBC meeting

According to Nattaphon’s statement, both sides have agreed on the following points:

1. Strict Ceasefire: A ceasefire will be observed, covering all types of weapons, with forces remaining in their current positions from the date of the ceasefire, with no reinforcements.

2. Temporary Observation Team: A temporary team, led by the Malaysian military attaché, will monitor the situation regularly to ensure that both sides adhere to the ceasefire.

3. Avoid Provocation: Both sides will avoid military provocations, the spread of misinformation, or fake news, in an effort to foster a peaceful dialogue for a resolution.

4. Adherence to International Humanitarian Law: Both sides will strictly follow international humanitarian laws, including the respectful handling of deceased soldiers and immediate return of prisoners of war once the ceasefire is fully implemented.

5. Maintaining Communication Channels: Both sides will keep open lines of communication and utilise existing bilateral mechanisms to resolve any emerging issues to prevent escalation.

"I have raised two key issues that Cambodia has not responded to: the removal of landmines and the fight against transnational crime, especially online scams. During the GBC meeting, Cambodia’s leadership demonstrated sincerity in upholding the ceasefire, but the violations that occurred may have been actions taken independently by local military units," Nattaphon stated.

In two weeks, the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) will meet, with Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, and Cambodia’s Deputy Commander of Region 4 Army, to set the implementation steps for the ceasefire.

In September, another GBC meeting will be held to assess progress, along with a Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the date of which is still being finalised.

The military is prepared to comply with the GBC conclusions, though they remain cautious of Cambodia, having observed their forces reinforcing bases, digging trenches, and repositioning heavy weapons along the border. This shift in tactics is seen as a preparation for potential conflict.

"I place great importance on Thai soldiers staying in their current positions. Other matters, such as the ceasefire and future situations, will be discussed as needed. I’ve emphasised that frontline troops must remain vigilant and ready at all times. Land cannot be controlled by technology alone; it requires human oversight. Compared to Cambodia’s actions, we must continue to monitor this situation carefully," stated Boonsin.

The outcomes of the GBC meeting, which include 13 points, did not place Thailand at a disadvantage, but neither did they provide any clear advantages. The positive aspect is that Thailand controls 11 key border points.

Regarding the situation on the Thai-Cambodian border, it must be continually assessed. If new factors or conditions arise that could lead to further conflict, negotiations will have to resume. Despite the current ceasefire, there are signals at the local level that hostilities have not fully ceased, as both sides continue to reinforce their security forces, prepared for potential confrontation at any time.