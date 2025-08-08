Roadmap to border agreements: Thailand and Cambodia agree to ceasefire following GBC meeting

The Thailand-Cambodia border situation reached a significant milestone following the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting held from August 4-7 in Malaysia. The meeting concluded smoothly, with General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Thailand’s Deputy Defence Minister, and General Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, signing the meeting’s conclusions. Observers from the United States, China, and Malaysia also attended the discussions.
During the GBC meeting, Thailand presented 13 proposals, while Cambodia did not bring its own proposals, instead reviewing and requesting adjustments to Thailand’s suggestions. Among Thailand’s requests, Cambodia was urged to cooperate in the removal of landmines from the border area and to retrieve Cambodian soldiers’ bodies from the area. Thailand also called for cooperation in combating call centre gangs operating in Cambodia.
On the other hand, Cambodia’s proposals included a request for Thailand to refrain from using aerial forces, such as F-16 aircraft, in areas of conflict and to remove barbed wire fences from certain border locations, including the Ta Moan Thom Temple area in Surin Province, as well as 11 other locations.
However, Cambodia could not provide answers to some issues, such as the request to combat call centre gangs, and these matters are expected to be clarified by Cambodian leaders Hun Sen and Hun Manet. Regarding the removal of barbed wire fences, Cambodia reluctantly accepted Thailand's control over the area, acknowledging that Thai forces would not withdraw.
Both sides also agreed to establish a system for monitoring potential violations of the ceasefire agreement, including investigations into who fired first or did not fire at all. With satellite technology and other tools available, these breaches can now be verified. Additionally, an observation team will be set up, consisting of military attachés from various countries, to monitor the implementation of the agreement by both Thailand and Cambodia.
According to Nattaphon’s statement, both sides have agreed on the following points:
1. Strict Ceasefire: A ceasefire will be observed, covering all types of weapons, with forces remaining in their current positions from the date of the ceasefire, with no reinforcements.
2. Temporary Observation Team: A temporary team, led by the Malaysian military attaché, will monitor the situation regularly to ensure that both sides adhere to the ceasefire.
3. Avoid Provocation: Both sides will avoid military provocations, the spread of misinformation, or fake news, in an effort to foster a peaceful dialogue for a resolution.
4. Adherence to International Humanitarian Law: Both sides will strictly follow international humanitarian laws, including the respectful handling of deceased soldiers and immediate return of prisoners of war once the ceasefire is fully implemented.
5. Maintaining Communication Channels: Both sides will keep open lines of communication and utilise existing bilateral mechanisms to resolve any emerging issues to prevent escalation.
"I have raised two key issues that Cambodia has not responded to: the removal of landmines and the fight against transnational crime, especially online scams. During the GBC meeting, Cambodia’s leadership demonstrated sincerity in upholding the ceasefire, but the violations that occurred may have been actions taken independently by local military units," Nattaphon stated.
In two weeks, the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) will meet, with Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, and Cambodia’s Deputy Commander of Region 4 Army, to set the implementation steps for the ceasefire.
In September, another GBC meeting will be held to assess progress, along with a Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the date of which is still being finalised.
The military is prepared to comply with the GBC conclusions, though they remain cautious of Cambodia, having observed their forces reinforcing bases, digging trenches, and repositioning heavy weapons along the border. This shift in tactics is seen as a preparation for potential conflict.
"I place great importance on Thai soldiers staying in their current positions. Other matters, such as the ceasefire and future situations, will be discussed as needed. I’ve emphasised that frontline troops must remain vigilant and ready at all times. Land cannot be controlled by technology alone; it requires human oversight. Compared to Cambodia’s actions, we must continue to monitor this situation carefully," stated Boonsin.
The outcomes of the GBC meeting, which include 13 points, did not place Thailand at a disadvantage, but neither did they provide any clear advantages. The positive aspect is that Thailand controls 11 key border points.
Regarding the situation on the Thai-Cambodian border, it must be continually assessed. If new factors or conditions arise that could lead to further conflict, negotiations will have to resume. Despite the current ceasefire, there are signals at the local level that hostilities have not fully ceased, as both sides continue to reinforce their security forces, prepared for potential confrontation at any time.