Govt dismisses as fake news claim Fine Arts Dept approved bombing of ancient temple

A government spokesman on Tuesday warned the public not to believe or share fake news alleging that the Fine Arts Department had given the green light for the military to bomb an archaeological site in order to defend Thai territory.

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said the false report — which claimed the department was ready to allow the military to destroy a prasat (ancient temple) for military purposes — had become the most widely viewed fake news item among Thai readers.

The fake news referred to Prasat Ta Kwai, which the Royal Thai Army (RTA) has said lies inside Thai territory. The RTA earlier stated that Thai troops had failed to retake Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin province because a ceasefire came into effect first. Cambodian forces had allegedly surrounded the site with landmines, preventing Thai troops from using airstrikes for fear of damaging the temple.