Thai Army denies Cambodian troops removed razor wire and Thai flag at Ta Muen Thom, calls it fake news

The Royal Thai Army has dismissed claims circulating online showing Cambodian soldiers dismantling razor wire and removing a Thai flag at the Chong Chub Tamok operational base near the Ta Muen Thom temple, where Thai forces had installed security measures.
Colonel Ritcha Suksuwanon, the Army’s deputy spokesman, said that after verifying the facts with the military units stationed at Ta Muen Thom, there was no evidence of any such incident or action by Cambodian troops as alleged.
He stated that if razor wire in the area had actually been removed, Thai forces would have responded, as the location lies within Thai territory under strict security measures. Checks also confirmed that the flagpole seen in the images does not exist at the claimed location.
Based on the evidence, the Army assessed that this was fabricated news by the Cambodian side, aimed at diverting public attention and reducing domestic pressure following Thailand’s recapture of 11 areas from Cambodian forces after recent clashes.