Boonsin asserts concrete evidence proves Cambodia planted new landmines

Second Army Area Commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang said on Friday (15 August) that the Foreign Ministry would be leading a delegation of diplomats from embassies representing state parties to the Ottawa Convention to Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket provinces.

The visit aims to hear briefings and observe the work of the Second Humanitarian Mine Action Unit in Phu Makua.

He affirmed that Thailand was fully prepared to allow international representatives to inspect the incident sites as firsthand evidence, adding that all relevant information and proof had been collected.

“The evidence clearly shows that Cambodian soldiers planted anti-personnel mines within Thai sovereign territory, injuring several Thai soldiers,” he said.