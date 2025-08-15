Boonsin asserts concrete evidence proves Cambodia planted new landmines

Second Army Area Commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang said on Friday (15 August) that the Foreign Ministry would be leading a delegation of diplomats from embassies representing state parties to the Ottawa Convention to Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket provinces.
The visit aims to hear briefings and observe the work of the Second Humanitarian Mine Action Unit in Phu Makua.
He affirmed that Thailand was fully prepared to allow international representatives to inspect the incident sites as firsthand evidence, adding that all relevant information and proof had been collected.
“The evidence clearly shows that Cambodian soldiers planted anti-personnel mines within Thai sovereign territory, injuring several Thai soldiers,” he said.
“We have recovered the mines and will take them to the spot where a Thai soldier stepped on one placed by Cambodia. It is Thai soil, and the mines were newly planted. The area has now been cleared and declared safe,” Boonsin added.
Regarding other areas requiring military patrols, he said that for now, troops had been ordered to conduct remote surveillance instead of entering the area if mine-detection equipment remained insufficient. Where necessary, drones would be used in place of patrols for safety. Barbed concertina wire donated by the public had also been installed across the area as a barrier.
Asked about images circulating on social media showing strong, secure border fencing built by Vietnam along its border with Cambodia, Boonsin said similar structures could be built in the future, but only with Cambodia’s consent.
He noted that in areas where border demarcation is established, Thailand could construct such fencing as well. “I would like to see this happen and be done gradually. We will take whatever progress we can,” he said, acknowledging that the nearly 1,000-kilometre Thai–Cambodian border would require a substantial budget.
He added that such fencing would help resolve problems, reduce the need for patrols, and allow surveillance to be handled by CCTV technology, easing the burden on personnel.
On the issue of cross-border drone incursions, Boonsin said measures were underway to address the problem.