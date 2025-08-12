Former Bangkok deputy governor calls for Boonsin’s retirement to be postponed

TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025

Ex-Bangkok deputy governor urges government to delay Lt Gen Boonsin’s retirement, warning it could cost Thailand its border advantage over Cambodia.

A former deputy governor of Bangkok has urged the government to postpone the mandatory retirement of Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, warning that Thailand could lose its advantage in the border conflict with Cambodia if he is replaced.

Warning over impact on border conflict with Cambodia

Samart Ratchapollasit, former deputy governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, said on Tuesday that if Boonsin, 60, retires at the end of September as scheduled, it could damage troop morale, disrupt military strategies, and end Thailand’s current advantage.

Calls to extend Boonsin’s service have gained momentum on social media. However, on Monday, former National Security Council chief Lt Gen Paradorn Pattanathabutr warned against an extension, saying it would undermine the military promotion system, which has functioned efficiently for years.

Former Bangkok deputy governor calls for Boonsin’s retirement to be postponed

Boonsin credited with key battlefield victories

Samart argued that the Thai-Cambodian border situation remains volatile and credited Boonsin with playing a leading role in repelling Cambodian incursions. He said Boonsin’s leadership prompted Cambodian troops to retreat and enabled Thai forces to reclaim 10 of 11 key targets within days.

The only remaining target, Prasat Ta Kwai, is now just 30 metres from Thai troop positions, Samart noted.

 

Four reasons to keep Boonsin in command

Samart outlined four main reasons why Boonsin’s retirement should be postponed:

  • The war is ongoing – the battle’s commanding general should not be replaced mid-conflict.
  • Battlefield expertise – Boonsin knows every inch of the terrain, troop positions, strategies, drone operations, and landmine locations.
  • Troop confidence – soldiers have strong faith in his leadership, with some injured troops requesting to return to the front lines because they trust him.
  • Clear mission – Boonsin is committed to reclaiming all of Thailand’s territory and has vowed to achieve this goal within his term.

Risks of replacing Boonsin now

Samart also cited three key drawbacks if Boonsin’s term is not extended:

  • Strategic disruption – a new commander would need time to study the battlefield while the enemy continues attacks.
  • Lowered morale – troops could lose motivation if their leader leaves mid-campaign.
  • Loss of momentum – the military might have to restart operations despite being close to victory.

National sovereignty should take priority

Samart stressed that extending Boonsin’s term is a matter of national sovereignty and should take precedence over government regulations or position rotations.

“It’s a matter of life for all Thais. The Thai-Cambodian border situation remains tense, and the mission is not complete. This special situation requires special measures,” Samart wrote in his Facebook post.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy