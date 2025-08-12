Former Bangkok deputy governor calls for Boonsin’s retirement to be postponed

A former deputy governor of Bangkok has urged the government to postpone the mandatory retirement of Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, warning that Thailand could lose its advantage in the border conflict with Cambodia if he is replaced.
Samart Ratchapollasit, former deputy governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, said on Tuesday that if Boonsin, 60, retires at the end of September as scheduled, it could damage troop morale, disrupt military strategies, and end Thailand’s current advantage.
Calls to extend Boonsin’s service have gained momentum on social media. However, on Monday, former National Security Council chief Lt Gen Paradorn Pattanathabutr warned against an extension, saying it would undermine the military promotion system, which has functioned efficiently for years.
Samart argued that the Thai-Cambodian border situation remains volatile and credited Boonsin with playing a leading role in repelling Cambodian incursions. He said Boonsin’s leadership prompted Cambodian troops to retreat and enabled Thai forces to reclaim 10 of 11 key targets within days.
The only remaining target, Prasat Ta Kwai, is now just 30 metres from Thai troop positions, Samart noted.
Samart outlined four main reasons why Boonsin’s retirement should be postponed:
Samart also cited three key drawbacks if Boonsin’s term is not extended:
Samart stressed that extending Boonsin’s term is a matter of national sovereignty and should take precedence over government regulations or position rotations.
“It’s a matter of life for all Thais. The Thai-Cambodian border situation remains tense, and the mission is not complete. This special situation requires special measures,” Samart wrote in his Facebook post.