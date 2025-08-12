Former Bangkok deputy governor calls for Boonsin’s retirement to be postponed

A former deputy governor of Bangkok has urged the government to postpone the mandatory retirement of Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, warning that Thailand could lose its advantage in the border conflict with Cambodia if he is replaced.

Warning over impact on border conflict with Cambodia

Samart Ratchapollasit, former deputy governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, said on Tuesday that if Boonsin, 60, retires at the end of September as scheduled, it could damage troop morale, disrupt military strategies, and end Thailand’s current advantage.

Calls to extend Boonsin’s service have gained momentum on social media. However, on Monday, former National Security Council chief Lt Gen Paradorn Pattanathabutr warned against an extension, saying it would undermine the military promotion system, which has functioned efficiently for years.