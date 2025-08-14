Thailand and Cambodia deploy nets to block drones at border: Boonsin

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Area, spoke on Thursday (August 14) about Cambodia’s use of nets to block drones, stating that this was a tactic employed by both sides.

He explained that, since it is unclear from which direction drones might approach, both sides have taken measures to prevent the use of attack drones. Cambodia has set up nets at their bases, and the Thai military has also implemented similar precautions, with the public contributing by donating nets to help defend against lethal drones.

Boonsin also clarified that while the 2nd Army is no longer actively requesting donations, they are still accepting any items that citizens choose to bring.

He confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Phumtham Wechayachai, had not made any calls to the army about the donations, and that the army has already received a sufficient supply of concertina wire.