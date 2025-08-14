Thailand and Cambodia deploy nets to block drones at border: Boonsin

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Area, spoke on Thursday (August 14) about Cambodia’s use of nets to block drones, stating that this was a tactic employed by both sides.
He explained that, since it is unclear from which direction drones might approach, both sides have taken measures to prevent the use of attack drones. Cambodia has set up nets at their bases, and the Thai military has also implemented similar precautions, with the public contributing by donating nets to help defend against lethal drones.
Boonsin also clarified that while the 2nd Army is no longer actively requesting donations, they are still accepting any items that citizens choose to bring.
He confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Phumtham Wechayachai, had not made any calls to the army about the donations, and that the army has already received a sufficient supply of concertina wire.
He further mentioned that while the government has provided support, procurement through official channels has been slow. However, in recent combat operations, the military successfully secured 11 key areas, highlighting the need for additional concertina wire to reduce the need for patrols.
Despite this, some areas still require patrols to prevent Cambodian forces from regaining territory, which may involve drones or mine-clearing vehicles.
Boonsin also reiterated that there is no conflict with the government, stating that the 2nd Army’s role is to defend the border, while the government handles administrative responsibilities.
He urged the public to rely on official government sources for information on evacuation procedures and alerts, cautioning against misinformation that could cause unnecessary panic.
Regarding the reports on the closure of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodian Border Situation, he stated that it is a government matter, and the military will continue performing its duties. The army has been transparent with the public, providing updates through both the 2nd Army Area and the Royal Thai Army.