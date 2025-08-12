Boonsin thanks soldiers’ mothers on Mother’s Day

“I chose to be here because I am a soldier. I want to tell those back home not to worry — everyone here is a fighter, and we will return with pride. The pieces of sarong I carry against my chest belonged to my grandparents and parents. I don’t carry amulets or talismans; for me, these are my most sacred possessions. I miss my father and mother very much, but please don’t worry — your son is a fighter, and I will come home with pride.”

“My mother is very proud of me. I told her and my father not to worry, I am here to protect our land. If I can return, I want nothing more than to hug them again.”

“I’m standing on the front line so that my mother can be safe behind it. I’m waiting for the day I can see her again. I’m safe here, and I will come home safely. I love you, Mum. As soon as my duty is done, I’ll come back to you. Please take good care of yourself.”