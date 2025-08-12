Boonsin thanks soldiers’ mothers on Mother’s Day

On the occasion of Thailand’s National Mother’s Day (12 August), Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Area, expressed his gratitude to the mothers of all soldiers under his command.
“I would like to thank the mothers of every soldier for their sacrifice in allowing their sons to serve the nation, the land, and all Thais. I wish you all good health and strength always,” he said.
The 2nd Army Area’s Public Relations Centre also released a video featuring special messages from soldiers stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border. The clips, a selection of which were made public, conveyed heartfelt words to their mothers.
“I chose to be here because I am a soldier. I want to tell those back home not to worry — everyone here is a fighter, and we will return with pride. The pieces of sarong I carry against my chest belonged to my grandparents and parents. I don’t carry amulets or talismans; for me, these are my most sacred possessions. I miss my father and mother very much, but please don’t worry — your son is a fighter, and I will come home with pride.”
“My mother is very proud of me. I told her and my father not to worry, I am here to protect our land. If I can return, I want nothing more than to hug them again.”
“I’m standing on the front line so that my mother can be safe behind it. I’m waiting for the day I can see her again. I’m safe here, and I will come home safely. I love you, Mum. As soon as my duty is done, I’ll come back to you. Please take good care of yourself.”
“When I first told my mother, she didn’t approve, saying it was too dangerous. If she’s watching now, I want her to know I’m safe. Once the mission is over, I’ll return to embrace her. I love and miss her very much. Thank you, Mum, for giving me life. I may not have done much to make her proud before, but I believe this time she will be proud of me.”
“I’m safe here, Mum, don’t worry.”
“You’ve raised me well, Mum. I’m safe and love you very much. Don’t worry about me.”
“It’s safe here, we have strong bunkers and plenty of food. I just want my mother to look after her health, especially now in the rainy season when illnesses are more common. She’s getting older and must take care of herself. I also want to tell the mothers of my fellow soldiers here not to worry, this base is secure and well-equipped. We are strong and safe.”