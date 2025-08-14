Boonsin confident successor can perform well as Second Army Area chief

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang on Thursday thanked the public for their support in wanting him to remain the chief of the Second Army Area after his mandatory retirement, but he said he believes his successor can perform the duty well.

Boonsin insisted that his duty as Second Army Area commander would end on September 30, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Calls have been made on social media for the government to extend his term after September 30, but the government and military stated that this could not be done as it would affect the planned promotions of military personnel.