Boonsin confident successor can perform well as Second Army Area chief

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang on Thursday thanked the public for their support in wanting him to remain the chief of the Second Army Area after his mandatory retirement, but he said he believes his successor can perform the duty well.
Boonsin insisted that his duty as Second Army Area commander would end on September 30, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 60.
Calls have been made on social media for the government to extend his term after September 30, but the government and military stated that this could not be done as it would affect the planned promotions of military personnel.
“The calls for an extension of my tenure are just social sentiment, but I’ll do my duty based on my age. My duty will end on September 30,” Boonsin said.
“I would like to thank the public for their support. During the transitional period, I’m confident that the army commander-in-chief and my superiors will select a suitable general to replace me as commander of the Second Army Area.”
He added that he was not afraid of reprisals from groups that lost interest due to his operations as Second Army chief, including call-centre gangs, after his retirement.
“I’m not worried because I have done nothing wrong. I’m ready to fight back in any form,” Boonsin said.
Asked if he feared Cambodian leaders would target him after his retirement, Boonsin replied: “I’ll also target them.”