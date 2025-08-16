Foreign Ambassadors Tour Thai-Cambodian Border Amidst Mine Dispute

In a move to garner global support, Thai officials have led a delegation of ambassadors from 33 countries on a tour of the Thai-Cambodian border, publicly accusing Cambodia of violating an international treaty by planting new anti-personnel landmines.
The delegation, which included representatives from ASEAN and other signatories of the Ottawa Convention, was taken to Sisaket province to see firsthand the evidence of mines that have injured five Thai soldiers since a recent border incident.
Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa stated these were not old, forgotten devices but new mines, and he called on the international community to condemn Cambodia's actions.
"Cambodia has deliberately violated the Ottawa Convention," he said, describing the act as a "serious breach of international law" and a violation of Thailand's sovereignty. "Regardless of whether they are old or new, I am not interested, because there have been victims who have suffered for over 30 years."
The Foreign Minister demanded that Cambodia show sincerity and cooperate with Thailand's Mine Action Centre (TMAC) in a joint effort to clear all landmines.
He stressed that while a ceasefire is in effect, a "disinformation war" continues daily, and he called on friendly nations to help stop the spread of false information.
Maris said he had raised the issue with his Cambodian counterpart in a trilateral meeting hosted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who offered support for a mine clearance operation. Despite this, Cambodia has not been willing to cooperate.
During the visit, five local villagers who had lost limbs to landmines also met with the diplomats, sharing their stories of suffering and explaining the lasting psychological toll.
The delegation was also shown a video detailing the devastating impact of the border conflict, which began on 24 July 2025. The film showed a PTT petrol station hit by a BM-21 rocket, killing eight civilians and injuring 19 others.
The explosions have displaced hundreds of thousands of people and left over 50 unexploded ordnance in the area, which Thai authorities are now working to clear.
Maris vowed that if Cambodia refuses to cooperate on mine clearance, "Thailand will not wait" and will proceed with the operation alone.