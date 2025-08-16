Foreign Ambassadors Tour Thai-Cambodian Border Amidst Mine Dispute

In a move to garner global support, Thai officials have led a delegation of ambassadors from 33 countries on a tour of the Thai-Cambodian border, publicly accusing Cambodia of violating an international treaty by planting new anti-personnel landmines.

The delegation, which included representatives from ASEAN and other signatories of the Ottawa Convention, was taken to Sisaket province to see firsthand the evidence of mines that have injured five Thai soldiers since a recent border incident.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa stated these were not old, forgotten devices but new mines, and he called on the international community to condemn Cambodia's actions.