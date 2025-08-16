Vietnamese Deputy PM meets with Chinese, Cambodian, Thai officials in Yunnan

Agreeing with Son’s cooperation proposals, the Chinese official shared Yunnan’s potential and strengths, affirming that the province will actively coordinate with Vietnamese ministries and localities, and step up delegation exchanges at all levels. It will also work to optimise cooperation mechanisms and further promote transport connectivity, especially the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway, to facilitate trade and tourism links.

Also in the works is expanding agricultural cooperation and trade in farm produce, boosting electricity collaboration, properly managing the land border, supporting the development of smart border gates, and encouraging people-to-people exchanges. The aim is to help further deepen the two countries' comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the Vietnam-China community with a shared future, he noted.

At his meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Son stressed that Vietnam always attaches importance to boosting cooperation with neighbouring countries and a close and trust-based relationship with Cambodia.

Prak Sokhonn affirmed that Cambodia treasures its friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, highlighting economic ties as a standout area, with bilateral trade recording strong growth to around $7 billion in the first half of this year.

The two sides agreed to closely coordinate in organising key diplomatic activities through the end of this year, continue promoting cooperation among the countries' ministries, sectors, and localities, and enhance economic ties, including the connection of transport infrastructure and border gate systems.

The Vietnamese official took the occasion to ask the Cambodian side to continue creating favourable conditions for people of Vietnamese origin to live and work legally in Cambodia, grant the Cambodian nationality to eligible persons, and facilitate Vietnamese investment in the Cambodian market, thus positively contributing to the prosperous development of Cambodia and the relationship between the two countries.

Welcoming the outcomes of the phone call between Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Hun Sen on Thursday, the two officials pledged close cooperation to effectively implement the agreements reached by the two Party leaders.

Son applauded the positive results achieved between Thailand and Cambodia, reaffirming the hope for both sides to exercise restraint, avoid the use of force, quickly rebuild trust, and promote dialogue to seek a lasting peaceful solution based on the fundamental principles of international law, while leveraging ASEAN’s central role for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperous development.

Deputy PM and FM Son also had a meeting with the Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa. They expressed their delight at the strong and extensive development of the countries' comprehensive strategic partnership, agreeing to effectively and substantively carry out key cooperation areas, including promoting high-level visits, soon organising the 6th meeting of the Vietnam -Thailand Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), and drafting the 2026–2030 action plan for implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two sides agreed to foster trade and investment cooperation, underlined the importance of effectively implementing the “Three Connections” strategy, and accelerated the establishment of a joint working group to discuss concrete plans for strategy execution.

To realise economic cooperation commitments, the Thai minister pledged to encourage major Thai enterprises, especially those involved in science and technology, to expand collaboration with Vietnam.

The two officials also agreed to encourage cooperation in emerging areas such as renewable energy and just energy transition, which, they said, hold significant potential and will generate benefits for people of both countries in the new period.

In response to the Thai FM’s update on the recent developments with Cambodia, Son welcomed the outcomes of the recent Thailand-Cambodia Joint Border Committee meeting in Malaysia. He reiterated his hope for Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint, avoid the use of force, resolve disputes peacefully and satisfactorily, rebuild trust, promote dialogue based on the fundamental principles of international law, and leverage ASEAN’s central role.

He affirmed that Vietnam treasures its relations with both nations and stands ready to play an active role in strengthening ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality for peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperous development.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network