Vietnam enforces fresh durian export safety controls, opening market opportunities for Thai agribusiness

Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has introduced a new food safety control process for fresh durian exports to raise agricultural standards and comply with global food safety requirements, according to the Department of International Trade Promotion.

The regulation covers the entire fresh durian production chain — from cultivation and harvesting to storage, transport, packaging, and quality certification — with defined standards at every stage. It sets out requirements for registration, inspection, and certification for each export batch.

Durian growers must meet food safety criteria and maintain full traceability systems to track products throughout the production chain. If non-compliant produce is found, clear procedures must be in place for recall or disposal.

Producers holding internationally recognised certification such as GMP, HACCP, or ISO 22000 will benefit from streamlined inspections and ongoing certification under the new rules. Those without certification must sign a declaration to comply and allow inspections by authorised agencies.