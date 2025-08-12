Vietnam’s squid and octopus exports to Thailand surge, paving the way to a key market

Vietnam’s squid and octopus exports to Thailand grew by 37 % in the first half of 2025, signalling the potential for this market to become one of the country’s key destinations for these products.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), export value to Thailand reached US$33 million in the first six months, accounting for 10 % of Vietnam’s total squid and octopus export revenue and making Thailand the country’s fourth-largest single export market. Double-digit growth was recorded in both quarters, reflecting stable and expanding demand.