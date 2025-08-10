Police bust cross-border surrogacy ring, rescue 11 infants

Police have smashed a major cross-border surrogacy ring led by a Chinese national, rescuing eleven infants and arresting multiple suspects in a coordinated operation across several provinces.

The Ministry of Public Security’s Criminal Police Department said on Friday that the gang, headed by a man known only as Wang, was a highly organised criminal network using social media, secure communications and fake identities to evade detection.

The case came to light when Division 5 of the Criminal Police detected suspicious activity on social media involving commercial surrogacy with links to other countries.

Investigators later confirmed that financially vulnerable Vietnamese women were being recruited as surrogates, with some taken to China or Cambodia for embryo transfers before returning to Vietnam for the remainder of their pregnancy.