South Korea, Vietnam leaders pledge closer ties as US tariffs shake up trade

According to Reuters, there was no public discussion of the levies – 15% on South Korean products going to the US and 20% for Vietnamese goods – as South Korean President Lee Jae-myung hosted Vietnam’s To Lam as his first state guest since taking office in June.

However, Trump’s tariffs on products from Asian countries have increased uncertainty over future business commitments, with Vietnamese official data showing a slowdown in new investment.

Lam, the Vietnamese Communist Party general secretary, said they had agreed to expand trade with each other to US$150 billion by 2030 – from about US$86.8 billion in 2024 – and that Vietnam welcomed an increase in investment by South Korean businesses.

“Our countries agreed that about 10,000 Korean companies operating in Vietnam contribute to Vietnam’s economic development and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries,” Lee said in a televised address.

“I asked for continued interest in the stable economic activities of our companies in Vietnam,” Lam added.