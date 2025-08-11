Thailand coach sees first loss to Vietnam as key lesson before world championship

MONDAY, AUGUST 11, 2025

Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, coach of the Thailand women’s national volleyball team, has admitted his disappointment after their loss to Vietnam in the SEA V.League 2025.

The Thai team were defeated 2-3 sets (25-17, 26-24, 17-25, 22-25, 14-16) in Vietnam on Sunday, marking their first failure to win the title since the tournament’s inception in 2019.

Kiattipong praised the players’ determination despite the result.

“We knew this would be a tough match, especially with Vietnam playing at home. They fought with their strongest line-up, and all our players gave their best. I appreciate everyone’s effort, but it is unfortunate we could not secure the win,” he said.

The coach described the defeat as disappointing but valuable, noting it would be used to improve performances ahead of major upcoming tournaments, including the world championship and the SEA Games. 

He added that several players had shown strong potential and executed the game plan well.

Final standings and awards

From the second leg of the tournament in Vietnam, Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen of Vietnam claimed the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Standings:

  • Vietnam – champions (3 wins, 8 points)
     
  • Thailand – runners-up (2 wins, 1 loss, 7 points)
     
  • Philippines – (1 win, 2 losses, 3 points)
     
  • Indonesia – (0 wins, 3 losses, 0 points)

Thailand coach sees first loss to Vietnam as key lesson before world championship

Individual awards:

  • MVP: Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen (Vietnam)
     
  • Best setter: Pornpun Guedpard (Thailand)
     
  • Best outside hitters: Chatchu-on Moksri (Thailand), Vi Thi Nhu Quynh (Vietnam)
     
  • Best opposite: Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen (Vietnam)
     
  • Best middle blockers: Tran Thi Thanh Thuy (Vietnam), Wimonrat Thanaphan (Thailand)
     
  • Best libero: Justine Jazareno (Philippines)
     

The Thai women’s volleyball team will return to Thailand this afternoon (August 11) to resume training for the FIVB Women’s World Championship, which Thailand will host from August 22 to September 7, 2025.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy