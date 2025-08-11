Thailand coach sees first loss to Vietnam as key lesson before world championship

The Thai team were defeated 2-3 sets (25-17, 26-24, 17-25, 22-25, 14-16) in Vietnam on Sunday, marking their first failure to win the title since the tournament’s inception in 2019.

Kiattipong praised the players’ determination despite the result.

“We knew this would be a tough match, especially with Vietnam playing at home. They fought with their strongest line-up, and all our players gave their best. I appreciate everyone’s effort, but it is unfortunate we could not secure the win,” he said.

The coach described the defeat as disappointing but valuable, noting it would be used to improve performances ahead of major upcoming tournaments, including the world championship and the SEA Games.

He added that several players had shown strong potential and executed the game plan well.