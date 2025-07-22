Thailand to host FIVB Women’s World Volleyball Championship in August

The tournament is set to take place from August 22 to September 7, 2025, across four major cities: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Nakhon Ratchasima.

The competition will feature 32 national teams from around the globe, divided into eight pools. All final-round matches will be held at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

On July 21, Somporn Chaibangyang, President of the Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA), confirmed the country’s readiness to host the event during a press conference. He also introduced the tournament’s mascots, “V Angel,” representing each host city: