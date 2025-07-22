Thailand to host FIVB Women’s World Volleyball Championship in August

The tournament is set to take place from August 22 to September 7, 2025, across four major cities: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Nakhon Ratchasima.
The competition will feature 32 national teams from around the globe, divided into eight pools. All final-round matches will be held at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.
On July 21, Somporn Chaibangyang, President of the Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA), confirmed the country’s readiness to host the event during a press conference. He also introduced the tournament’s mascots, “V Angel,” representing each host city:
T Angel (Red) – Thailand
B Angel (Yellow) – Bangkok
C Angel (Pink) – Chiang Mai
K Angel (Green) – Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)
P Angel (Blue) – Phuket
During the press event, the World Championship Trophy was unveiled by Charm Osathanond, Miss Thailand Universe 2006, alongside Hattaya Bamrungsuk, a prominent player of the Thai national women’s volleyball team.
Additionally, the “World Trophy on Tour” campaign was announced, with the trophy set to visit all four host cities during July and August.
Official event merchandise, including mascot plush toys, t-shirts, caps, bags, and scarves, is now available for purchase through QR codes on the TVA’s official website. Fans can also engage with the event’s official theme song, “To Be the Champion,” available on YouTube via the TVA Channel.
Tickets for matches featuring the Thai national team have sold out, but tickets for other matches remain available. In a bid to encourage broader public participation, free admission will be granted to children, youth, and persons with disabilities, subject to seat availability.
Currently ranked 20th in the world, Thailand’s women’s volleyball team will compete against top-ranked teams, including Italy (1st), Brazil (2nd), and Poland (3rd). Serbia is the reigning champion, with the previous tournament held in the Netherlands and Poland in 2022.