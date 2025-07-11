Thailand women\'s volleyball team faces pressure after VNL losses to Germany and US

The team is in 17th place, having accumulated five points from one win and nine losses in the last 10 matches.
Among the 18 participating countries, Italy currently leads the competition with 28 points from 10 consecutive victories, followed by Brazil with 25 points and Japan with 24.
This year, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has implemented a new system, eliminating the distinction between "core" and "challenge" teams.
As a result, the team finishing at the bottom of the table will be relegated and will not be eligible to compete again, even if their world ranking is higher than other teams.
This situation puts Thailand in a race to accumulate as many points as possible to avoid relegation and maintain their spot in future international tournaments.
Earlier, on Thursday (July 10), Thailand was defeated by the United States 3-1 (26-28, 25-21, 25-27, 15-25). Thailand will face the Dominican Republic on Saturday (July 12) at 4am (Thailand time) and Canada on Sunday (July 13) at 3am.