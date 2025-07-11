Thailand women\'s volleyball team faces pressure after VNL losses to Germany and US

This year, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has implemented a new system, eliminating the distinction between "core" and "challenge" teams.

As a result, the team finishing at the bottom of the table will be relegated and will not be eligible to compete again, even if their world ranking is higher than other teams.

This situation puts Thailand in a race to accumulate as many points as possible to avoid relegation and maintain their spot in future international tournaments.