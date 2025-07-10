Thailand impresses despite defeat to US in VNL 2025 opener

In the opening match of Week 3 of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL), held in Arlington, Texas, US, the Thailand women's volleyball team, ranked 19th in the world, gave it their all but lost to the host team, the United States, ranked 7th globally.

The match took place on the morning of July 10, 2025, under the guidance of head coach "Coach Ott," Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai.

Looking at the teams' past encounters, Thailand has yet to win a match in their last seven meetings with the US. The last victory for Thailand dates back to the 2009 World Grand Prix, where they triumphed 3-2.

Thailand's starting six were Pornpun Guedpard, Thatdao Nuekjang, Thanacha Sooksod, Pimpichaya Kokram, Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Piyanut Pannoy.

In the first set, Thailand began with a fast-paced game, using both the outside and quick balls to challenge the height and power of the American team. The two teams exchanged points, with Thailand leading 8-7. However, the US's Avery Skinner and fast players Dana Rettke and Asia O'Neal pulled ahead, extending the lead to 16-12. Thailand fought back to level at 23-23 and then 24-24, but eventually lost 28-26, giving the US a 1-0 set lead.