Vietnam welcomes 12.23 million international visitors in seven months, up 22% year-on-year

International arrivals to Vietnam hit 12.23 million in the first seven months of 2025, reflecting strong growth in the country’s tourism sector.

Favourable visa policies, intensified tourism promotion campaigns, and vibrant celebrations of national holidays have contributed to the steady increase in international arrivals to Vietnam.

According to the latest report from the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, the country welcomed 1.56 million international visitors in July alone, marking a 6.8 % increase compared to the previous month and a 35.7 % rise from the same period last year.