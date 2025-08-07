Vietnam welcomes 12.23 million international visitors in seven months, up 22% year-on-year

International arrivals to Vietnam hit 12.23 million in the first seven months of 2025, reflecting strong growth in the country’s tourism sector.
Favourable visa policies, intensified tourism promotion campaigns, and vibrant celebrations of national holidays have contributed to the steady increase in international arrivals to Vietnam.
According to the latest report from the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, the country welcomed 1.56 million international visitors in July alone, marking a 6.8 % increase compared to the previous month and a 35.7 % rise from the same period last year.
In total, Vietnam received 12.23 million international visitors in the first seven months of this year, up 22.5 % year-on-year.
Arrivals by region showed strong growth across most markets. Asia remained the largest source, contributing 9.63 million visitors, up 22.4 % year-on-year. European arrivals reached 1.53 million (increasing by 31.8 %), followed by the Americas with 670,000 visitors (up by 9.8 %), Oceania with 357,500 (15.7 %), and Africa with 30,100 (3.1 %).
Air arrivals reached 10.4 million, accounting for 85.1 % of the total and rising 23.8 % year-on-year.
Arrivals by land were estimated at 1.6 million, or 13.4 % of the total, up 15.8 %, while sea arrivals reached 183,900, making up 1.5 % , up 11.1 % from the same period last year.
The National Statistics Office attributed the growing number of international arrivals to streamlined visa policies, the expansion of e-visa options, and well-executed promotional efforts.
Key destinations drawing strong interest included Da Nang, HCM City, Ha Noi, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang – cities renowned for their diverse tourism offerings, extensive accommodation services, and vibrant entertainment scenes.
The report also noted that the continued growth of tourism and trade contributed to a 9.3 % year-on-year increase in total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue in the first seven months of 2025.
Revenue from accommodation and food services was estimated at VND481.9 trillion (US$18.97 billion), up 15 % year-on-year.
HCM City recorded a revenue increase of 19.7 %, followed by Da Nang with 18.6 %, Can Tho with 14.8 %, Hanoi with 12 %, and Hai Phong with 11 %.
Meanwhile, travel and tourism services generated an estimated VND52.8 trillion in revenue during the same period, up 20 % compared to last year.
The strongest increases were seen in Dong Nai Province, which rose by 31.5 %, Lao Cai by 28.4 %, HCM City by 23.4 %, Hue by 22.6 %, and Hanoi by 18.8 %.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network