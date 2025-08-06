Malaysia overtakes Indonesia as ASEAN’s leading car market, Thailand shows recovery amid Japanese exit



Indonesia Faces Economic Pressure

For Indonesia, despite its large population, it is currently experiencing economic pressure, especially in the automotive sector. Car sales in June dropped by 21%, a significant decline for the first time since March 2024, due to weakening purchasing power in the middle class and stricter consumer credit conditions. The sales slump in June led to a 12% decline in total sales for the second quarter.

Danamon Bank economists stated that the decline in sales is mainly due to the weakened purchasing power of the middle class and the tightened credit conditions for consumers. Furthermore, data from the Central Statistics Agency of Indonesia (BPS) revealed a significant contraction in the middle class, dropping from 21.4% of the population in 2019 to just 17.1% in 2024. This shift is impacting not only the automotive industry but also various sectors that rely heavily on middle-class consumers.



Vietnam on Track to Become ASEAN's 4th Largest Car Market

Vietnam is set to surpass the Philippines and become the 4th largest car market in ASEAN. In the second quarter of 2025, Vietnam’s car sales increased by 18%, reaching 90,772 units. Although this was below the previous four quarters’ consistent 20% growth, the figure still represents a high growth rate. Despite concerns from manufacturers regarding the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, Vietnam’s exports to the US remain robust.

Vietnam’s GDP grew by 7.52% in the first half of 2025, the highest in 15 years, bolstered by a rising middle class, which is also supporting automobile sales. Notably, VinFast, the national electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, sold 87,000 electric vehicles domestically in 2024. As a result, Vietnam’s car market could soon overtake the Philippines, making it the fourth-largest in the region.



Thailand Shows EV Recovery

In Thailand, the third-largest car market in ASEAN, car sales increased by 3.6% in the second quarter of 2025, reaching 149,501 units. This marks the first quarterly increase since Q3 2022, with a 1% increase in April, the first growth in nearly two years. The recovery has primarily been driven by the rising sales of electric vehicles.

According to the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT), total EV sales from January to June surged by 33%, amounting to 69,005 units, which represents 23% of total car sales in the same period, reaching 302,704 units.

However, several Japanese car manufacturers are reducing their operations in Thailand:

Honda plans to cease production at its Ayutthaya plant this year and consolidate production at its Prachinburi plant.

plans to cease production at its Ayutthaya plant this year and consolidate production at its Prachinburi plant. Suzuki Motor intends to close its Thai subsidiary’s car assembly plant by end-2025.

intends to close its Thai subsidiary’s car assembly plant by end-2025. Nissan is restructuring its production in Thailand, merging domestic lines and shifting production from Argentina to Brazil, while preparing to close one of its two plants in Thailand, with an annual capacity of 220,000 units.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) announced last week that it has lowered its forecast for car production in 2025 from 1.5 million units to 1.45 million units, a 1% decrease from the previous year.