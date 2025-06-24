Thai vehicle production rises for first time in 21 months, driven by EV boom



Domestic Sales

May’s domestic vehicle sales totalled 52,229 units, up 10.67% MoM and 4.73% YoY, marking the second consecutive month of growth. This was driven by:

BEV sales: +118.64%

PHEV sales: +234.68%

ICE passenger car sales: +3.19%

However, pickup truck sales dropped 24.84%, largely due to stricter loan approvals, high household debt, and subdued private sector investment.

Tourism, particularly from China, also slowed, while political uncertainty surrounding the 2026 fiscal budget—which may not be approved in time for the 1 October deadline—has further dampened consumer confidence.

From January–May, total domestic vehicle sales were 252,615 units, down 2.98% YoY.



Exports

Thailand exported 81,071 finished vehicles in May, up 23.34% MoM but down 9.20% YoY. The decline was linked to discontinued sedan models previously exported to the US and Europe due to stricter regulations on advanced driver-assistance systems.

Meanwhile, pickup exports rose, with gains in Australia, the Middle East, and other regions.

HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) exports also rose 17.48% YoY. However, the sector still faces headwinds from US import tariffs and geopolitical tensions, which continue to affect global trade flows.

The value of vehicle exports in May stood at THB 55.16 billion, down 12.54% YoY.



EV Registration Surge

In May, 13,935 BEVs were newly registered in Thailand, up 70.65% YoY, of which 12,054 were passenger and other vehicle types (up 120.97% YoY).

From January–May 2025, total BEV registrations reached 53,955 units, up 22.85% YoY. As of May 31, 2025, Thailand’s cumulative registered BEV fleet stood at 280,600 units, marking a 60.05% increase YoY.