Thailand Makes History : First Electric Vehicles Exported As Auto Industry Faces Headwinds

Thailand has achieved a historic milestone, with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) confirming the export of its inaugural consignment of 660 electric vehicles (EVs) in April 2025.
This landmark development unfolds against a backdrop of persistent challenges for the broader Thai automotive sector, which continues to experience declining production and a sluggish recovery outlook.
Surapong Paisitpatanapong, spokesperson for the FTI’s Automotive Industry Club, revealed that total car production in April 2025 amounted to 104,250 units.
This figure represents a 19.75% decrease from March 2025 and a marginal 0.40% drop compared to April 2024, marking the lowest production level in 44 months.
Despite the overall downturn, the output of passenger cars and SUVs, encompassing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), witnessed substantial growth, rising by 639.75%, 319.11%, and 35.31% respectively.
Conversely, the production of internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger cars plummeted by 33.60%. This decline was primarily driven by a 36.93% fall in export-oriented passenger car manufacturing, attributed to model changes.
Production of pickup trucks also decreased by 3.06% as domestic sales for these vehicles contracted by 33.16%. For the first four months of 2025, total vehicle production reached 456,749 units, an 11.96% reduction compared to the equivalent period in 2024.
In April 2025, 67,085 vehicles were manufactured for export, accounting for 64.35% of total production. This marked a 6.73% decrease from April 2024.
From January to April 2025, exports totalled 303,881 units, representing 66.53% of overall production, an annual decline of 12.07%.
Crucially, April 2025 signified the first occasion Thailand exported EVs, with the 660 units comprising 1.43% of the month's total exports. It is worth noting that no EV exports were recorded in 2024.
Overall vehicle exports in April 2025 stood at 65,730 units, down 18.77% from the previous month and 6.31% from April 2024. This reduction is linked to transitions in certain passenger car models and more stringent regulations concerning safety assistance technology and carbon emissions in key importing nations.
Although HEV exports saw an 87.96% increase, their limited volume failed to offset the broader decline in exports to markets including Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.
The FTI underscored that the outcomes of ongoing negotiations between Thailand and its major trading partners, particularly the United States, will be pivotal.
Narit Therdsteerasakdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), emphasised the automotive industry's critical contribution to Thailand's economy.
He highlighted that the sector comprises over 2,000 component manufacturers within its supply chain, providing employment for more than 900,000 individuals.
Over the past three years (2022-2024), the popularity of xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs) has experienced rapid growth. xEV registrations dramatically increased from 84,500 units in 2022 to 206,000 units in 2024. This surge in demand has stimulated substantial investment.
"Over the past three years, 644 projects dedicated to xEV vehicle and parts production have received investment promotion requests, attracting a combined investment value exceeding 280 billion baht," Narit confirmed.