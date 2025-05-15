Car Giants Urge Thailand to Back Hybrid Path to Electric Vehicles

Leading car manufacturers from Japan, China, and Europe have collectively urged the Thai government to support the adoption of electrified vehicles (xEVs) alongside traditional petrol and diesel models.

The companies emphasised that a gradual shift is necessary, with hybrid vehicles playing a crucial role in familiarising customers with electric technology before a full transition.

At a recent Board of Investment (BOI) seminar titled “Shaping the Future of xEV in Thailand – Opportunities for Innovation and Growth,” representatives from six major automotive players – MERCEDES-BENZ, BMW, TOYOTA, HONDA, MG, and CHANGAN – discussed the future direction of xEV development in the country.

Martin Schwenk, the Chief Executive of Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Limited, highlighted the company's existing investments and wide product range in Thailand, particularly in battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

While acknowledging consumer hesitancy towards BEVs, he stated that the company's policy remains unchanged.

Schwenk suggested that more cautious customers might find plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) more appealing initially, acting as a gateway to full electrification as familiarity grows.