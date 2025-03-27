Japanese automakers scrambling over Trump\'s 25 % tariffs

If the tariffs are passed on to US consumers, they are likely to avoid buying cars.

Japan exports over 1.3 million vehicles to the United States per year, making up around 30 % of its auto exports on a value basis.

Toyota Motor Corp. exported around 550,000 units from Japan to the United States in 2024, followed by Subaru Corp. at some 290,000 units and Mazda Motor Corp. at about 220,000 units, according to research firm Marklines Co. Embattled carmaker Nissan Motor Co. exported 150,000 units, or roughly 4 % of its global sales, to the United States.