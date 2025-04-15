BYD assembly plant to begin Cambodian operations by end of year

During an April 10 meeting between the leadership of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) and a delegation from BYD Auto Industry Co., Ltd., Sun Chanthol, first vice-president of the CDC, expressed his appreciation to BYD’s leadership for choosing Cambodia as the location for another assembly plant in the Southeast Asian region.

The BYD delegation was led by Xiao Haiping, executive director of the BYD Group President’s Office, who confirmed that the plant is expected to begin operations in the fourth quarter of next year.

Chanthol explained that, as the Royal Government’s one-stop service body, the CDC is always ready to facilitate and coordinate all private sector investment activities in Cambodia, ensuring a favourable, flexible, and beneficial investment climate.

He also noted that the trend of using BYD cars in Cambodia is on the rise.