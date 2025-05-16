NETA AUTO THAILAND denies parent company bankruptcy claims

In an official statement, the company explained that the misinformation stemmed from a debt dispute involving Hozon Auto.

The creditor, Yuxing Advertising, had recently filed a petition with the court, requesting a review to determine whether the debtor company met the legal criteria for bankruptcy—such as lacking sufficient assets to repay its debts or being clearly unable to do so.

However, NETA clarified that this is a standard legal procedure for handling debt disputes and confirmed that Hozon Auto has not declared bankruptcy, nor does it intend to initiate bankruptcy proceedings.