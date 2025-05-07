Mitsubishi Motors to get EV supplies from Foxconn

The move by the Japanese automaker is designed to save production costs and expand its electric vehicle lineups.
Mitsubishi will start selling the cars in Australia and New Zealand in the second half of 2026.
It will be the first time for Hon Hai, a Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer also known as Foxconn, to provide electric vehicles to a Japanese automaker.
The move will also benefit Foxconn as it can sell its cars through Mitsubishi's networks.
Foxconn is seeking collaboration with other Japanese automakers as well.
Mitsubishi hopes that cooperation with Foxconn, which is strong in electric vehicle and semiconductor technologies, will help it boost its ability to compete in Oceania, a region where environmental regulations are getting stricter.
In Europe, Mitsubishi plans to get electric vehicle supplies from French automaker Renault SA.
Mitsubishi also said that it will release a new electric vehicle, based on Nissan Motor Co.'s Leaf, in North America in the second half of 2026. Nissan will start selling plug-in hybrid vehicles supplied by Mitsubishi in North America next year.
Photo by Reuters