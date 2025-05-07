Mitsubishi Motors to get EV supplies from Foxconn

The move by the Japanese automaker is designed to save production costs and expand its electric vehicle lineups.

Mitsubishi will start selling the cars in Australia and New Zealand in the second half of 2026.

It will be the first time for Hon Hai, a Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer also known as Foxconn, to provide electric vehicles to a Japanese automaker.

The move will also benefit Foxconn as it can sell its cars through Mitsubishi's networks.