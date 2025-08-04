Thai army chief discusses military cooperation with Vietnamese military attaché

The Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army held discussions with the Vietnamese Vice Military Attaché on Monday to strengthen military ties between the two nations.
General Pana Klaewplodtook welcomed Nguyen Tat Diem, Vietnam’s Vice Military Attaché to Thailand, at the Sri Sitthi Songkram Room at Royal Thai Army headquarters at 10am.
Also attending the meeting were Lieutenant General Chaiyapruek Duayprapat, Deputy Army Chief-of-Staff, and Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Area.
Following the meeting, Lt Gen Boonsin held a joint press conference with the Vietnamese military envoy.
He told reporters that Diem met Gen Pana to discuss ongoing military cooperation and to exchange views on regional military affairs. The discussion was also intended to further strengthen bilateral defence relations, Boonsin said.
At the conclusion of the press conference, Boonsin presented Diem with a copper amulet depicting Hanuman, the magical monkey warrior from the Ramayana epic.
Boonsin had personally taken part in the creation of the amulets, which were cast in April this year by Luangpu Sila Sirijantho, abbot of Wat Muen Hin in Kalasin. The amulets were blessed by the abbot on July 6.
Known as the “Phahuraman” amulet, it has gained popularity among troops after one soldier claimed it helped him escape a landmine explosion with only minor injuries.