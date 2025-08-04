Thai army chief discusses military cooperation with Vietnamese military attaché

The Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army held discussions with the Vietnamese Vice Military Attaché on Monday to strengthen military ties between the two nations.

General Pana Klaewplodtook welcomed Nguyen Tat Diem, Vietnam’s Vice Military Attaché to Thailand, at the Sri Sitthi Songkram Room at Royal Thai Army headquarters at 10am.

Also attending the meeting were Lieutenant General Chaiyapruek Duayprapat, Deputy Army Chief-of-Staff, and Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Area.