Vietnamese rice prices rise to world’s highest while global market softens, says food association

Vietnamese rice prices have become the world’s highest in the past few days despite a downward trend in Asian markets, according to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA).

The increase is supported by a strong demand from key buyers like the Philippines despite a harvest peak, the association said.

Specifically, the price of 5 % broken rice from Vietnam rose by US$3 to reach $382 per tonne, the highest globally for the same variety. In contrast, export prices for rice from Thailand, Pakistan and India decreased to $375, $376 and $377 per tonne, respectively.

In the past week, Vietnamese rice export prices rose to a near three-month high at around $395-400 per tonne. India’s prices hovered near their lowest level in two years, remaining steady at around $375-380 per tonne, on surplus supplies overshadowing a slight improvement in overseas demand.