Vietnam officially grants visa-free entry to high-profile foreigners

Criteria

Applicants in the expert, investor, cultural or sports categories must meet strict international benchmarks listed in Annexe 1 of the decree.

For example, corporate leaders must represent companies ranked among the world’s top 100 by market capitalisation; scientists must hold prestigious international awards; and elite footballers must be in the global top 100, as recognised by reputable organisations, and have invitations from Vietnamese professional clubs.

Conditions for visa waiver

Foreign nationals must hold a valid passport and, depending on their category, provide an invitation or nomination letter from relevant government bodies or authorised organisations. They must not fall under any exclusion or travel ban as defined in Việt Nam’s immigration law.

Special visa waiver card

Eligible individuals will be issued a “special visa waiver card” – either an electronic version or a chip-based physical card – both with equal legal validity. The card allows multiple entries into Vietnam over a maximum period of five years, but not exceeding the passport’s remaining validity minus 30 days.

Holders will be granted a 90-day temporary stay on each entry. If the card’s validity is under 90 days, the permitted stay will match the card’s expiry date. Extensions, visas, or temporary residence cards may be issued upon request.

The Ministry of Public Security, through the Immigration Department, is authorised to process applications, issue cards, and revoke them if the holder no longer meets the eligibility criteria.

This is the first time Vietnam has introduced a limited-term visa exemption for high-value foreign nationals.

The move aims to attract elite talent, high-quality human resources, start-up innovators, and top experts in priority sectors such as semiconductors and core digital technology, as well as renowned investors, cultural figures and athletes. The goal is to foster a dynamic, globally competitive economy.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network