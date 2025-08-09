Thailand thrash Cambodia 7-0 in ASEAN Women’s Championship group stage

First-half dominance

Thailand took the lead in the 38th minute when Pichayatida Manowang surged down the right and set up Madison Jade Casteen, who cut inside onto her left foot before firing home.

Just two minutes later, Janista Jinantuya dribbled through the defence to score at the near post, doubling the lead.

In first-half stoppage time, a defensive error from Cambodia allowed Casteen to net her second, sending the Chabakaew, Thailand’s nickname, into the break 3-0 ahead.

Second-half onslaught

Two minutes into the restart, Janista scored her second to make it 4-0.

Thawanrat Promthongmee added the fifth in the 70th minute, before Ploychompoo Somnuek’s free-kick in the 81st made it 6-0.

In the 90th minute, Phattharanan Upachai’s strike hit the post and fell to Janista, who completed her hat-trick for the final 7-0 scoreline.

The win gave Thailand a perfect six points from two matches, putting them on the verge of the semi-finals.