Thailand thrash Cambodia 7-0 in ASEAN Women’s Championship group stage

The Thailand women’s national football team cruised to a 7-0 victory over Cambodia in their second Group A match at the 2025 ASEAN Women’s Championship on Saturday (August 9) at Lach Tray Stadium in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
Ranked 53rd in the world, Thailand entered the game on the back of a 7-0 win over Indonesia, while Cambodia, ranked 118th, had suffered a 0-6 defeat to Vietnam in their opener.
First-half dominance
Thailand took the lead in the 38th minute when Pichayatida Manowang surged down the right and set up Madison Jade Casteen, who cut inside onto her left foot before firing home.
Just two minutes later, Janista Jinantuya dribbled through the defence to score at the near post, doubling the lead.
In first-half stoppage time, a defensive error from Cambodia allowed Casteen to net her second, sending the Chabakaew, Thailand’s nickname, into the break 3-0 ahead.
Second-half onslaught
Two minutes into the restart, Janista scored her second to make it 4-0.
Thawanrat Promthongmee added the fifth in the 70th minute, before Ploychompoo Somnuek’s free-kick in the 81st made it 6-0.
In the 90th minute, Phattharanan Upachai’s strike hit the post and fell to Janista, who completed her hat-trick for the final 7-0 scoreline.
The win gave Thailand a perfect six points from two matches, putting them on the verge of the semi-finals.
Next match
Thailand will face Vietnam, ranked 37th in the world, in their final Group A fixture at Lach Tray Stadium on August 12 at 7.30pm. The match will be broadcast on TV5 HD, AIS PLAY, BG Sports, True Visions Now, the FA Thailand Facebook page, Thai Women’s Football, and the Changsuek YouTube channel.
Thailand starting XI
Supaporn Intharaprasit (3), Natcha Kaewanta (4), Pluemjai Sontisawat (8), Chatchawan Rodthong (11, C), Rinyapat Mooldong (12), Pichayatida Manowang (13), Kanchanat Phumsri (16), Madison Jade Casteen (17), Phinyapat Klin-khlai (19), Pawarisa Homyamyen (22, GK), Janista Jinantuya (23)